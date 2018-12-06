Speech to Text for How to make sure your food is safe

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your screen./// in the past month alone... grocers have had to beware á in light of various recalls. in mid november... jennieáo turkey company recalled nearly 150á thousand pounds of ground turkey á tied to a deadly outbreak of salmonella. and just before thanksgiving á the centers for disease control and prevention warned that no romaine lettuce should be considered safe... linking the leafy greens to an outbreak of eácoli. and now... you're being told to watch out for raw beef. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is taking a closer look at how to make sure your food is safe. brooke? katie á in total á 12 million pounds of raw beef may be tainted with salmonella and is being pulled from shelves. the initial recall atually began in october... and now beef packaged between july 26th and september 7th is being added to the recall. the tainted meat has caused over 2 hundred people in 25 different states to become sick. i've looked into what products have been effected and this is 33 pages of beef products that could be contaminated. today i'm finding out how we as consumers might be able to protect ourselves from contaminated foods.xxx "meat can always have the potential to have some type of bacteria in it and so that's why we don't recommend that you eat under cooked beef for example." dawn tells me that's because even if you (do get contaminated meatáthere is still a way you can protect yourself from falling ill. "make sure you cook it to an internal temperature of 155 because that's a hot enough temperature to kill any bacteria that can be in there." if you're still worried... a shopper we spoke with suggests buying local. "i feel like the price isn't too much in terms of needing to go for medical coverage because you need to go to the hospital for anything so i guess it doesn't bother me paying a little bit more." and that's where the people's food coáop comes in to play. brad smith handles public relations for the coáop... and tells me they haven't had to pull any food off of their shelves during the recent recalls. he credits the (local farmers they get (their products from. "and in large part because we continue to maintain our relationship with our farmers and our producers and have that avenue of information and that stream of information in order to avoid those massive outbreaks and recalls." he says its important for them to have direct contact with the suppliers so they know exactly where their meat and produce is produced. "we don't have to go through a middle man. we contact the producer directly. we say you know have you heard about this is there any chance that your farm has been effected or your processor has been effected?" and the department of public health says staying educated on where your food comes from is a great way to stay healthy. "a lot of leafy green outbreaks have to do with cows that were pooping on the lettuce or something like that. well if you're buying your lettuce local and you know that doesn't happen or you know that lettuce was grown in the green house, then some safe cooking tips for you as we head into the holiday season. dawn recommends investing in a digital thermometer to take the temperature of your meats, being sure to not cross contaminating while you're cooking, and of course to not cook for others while you're sick. thank you brooke. and those with the olmsted county public health system recommend checking your freezer for the jábás tolleson inc brand of ground beef./// well the lowerst temperatures