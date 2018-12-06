Speech to Text for Missing teen's father speaks out

first tonight... it's been 5 days since a teen went missing in austin... and we're learning investigators have no leads on where to find her. normally someone would call and say they posted something on facebook or on social media to give us some kind of information or we find that ourselves. police say they don't have any tips á even after they've posted these posters around the area... looking for gracie schlomann. authorities say the 16áyearáold left from a youth facility in austin. she's descibed as a black female with light skin... standing 5 foot 7 and weighing 197 pounds. she was seen wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and black leggings when she was last seen./// as less than a half hour ago á we got off the phone with gracie's father... darren lind. who says gracie hadn't been at gerrard academy more than a day before she took off... he went on to say she is a vulnerable adult á and they're simply feeling overwhelmed... as no relatives have heard from her. xxx i think the public, us as parents, law enforcement and the media i think we've done everything we can do. i think gracie needs to make some choices and call if she can. we reached out to gerard academy where schlomann left from. they sent us this statement saying in part á we care deeply about each and every one of our clients and are committed to their safety. while rare... we take incidents like this very seriously and consistently evaluate our policies and procedures to ensure the safety of our youth in cooperation with their family and the community. anyone with any information is asked to call 9á 1á1 or the austin police department at the number on your screen./// in the past