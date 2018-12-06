Clear

Celebrating 16 years of service

The city of Rochester is saying farewell to it's mayor and his loyal lieutenant.

Posted: Wed Dec 05 20:41:48 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 20:41:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Celebrating 16 years of service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight is an emotional night... as the rochester community celebrates 16 years of service from mayor ardell brede and his secretary á donna bussell.xxx singing complete with a performance from one of mayor brede's favorite groups á and fond memories shared, it's surely a night the community won't forget. the two have been working together ever since mayor brede stepped into office and he says they'll continue to be close friends even after they retire at the end of the "that's hard sometimes to think about that yeah its over but we've had a wonderful experience in this wonderful city that's just growing leaps and bounds." mayor brede and donna will both retire at the end of the month and mayor elect kim norton will step in as rochester's next mayor in january./// an ongoing issue in mason
Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 5°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
A passing cold front tonight will cool us way down to end the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Addressing flooding issues

Image

Local bike race moving

Image

How to make sure your food is safe

Image

Missing teen's father speaks out

Image

Celebrating 16 years of service

Image

Retirement options

Image

Bike Race Moving to Northfield

Image

Wednesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

More than $120K Raised for United Way

Image

Charles City Flash Mob

Community Events