Speech to Text for Celebrating 16 years of service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight is an emotional night... as the rochester community celebrates 16 years of service from mayor ardell brede and his secretary á donna bussell.xxx singing complete with a performance from one of mayor brede's favorite groups á and fond memories shared, it's surely a night the community won't forget. the two have been working together ever since mayor brede stepped into office and he says they'll continue to be close friends even after they retire at the end of the "that's hard sometimes to think about that yeah its over but we've had a wonderful experience in this wonderful city that's just growing leaps and bounds." mayor brede and donna will both retire at the end of the month and mayor elect kim norton will step in as rochester's next mayor in january.