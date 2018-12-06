Speech to Text for Retirement options

find this story the majority of baby boomers don't have enough savings for retirement áá that's according to the stanford center on longevity and consulting service aon. tonight in rochester áá a handful of baby boomers are taking matters into their own hands by attending a class on how to maximize their retirement income. they learned how to apply for benefits... when they should delay benefits and how to enroll in social security. one person in attendance explained how he and his wife didn't think ahead when it came to saving.xxx "we did not start probably saving the right way as early as we could have. we put money in a savings account but that did not have huge interest gains. we did not take advantage of the 403s or 401s until much later." according to fidelity investments á estimates boomers only saves about 9 point 7 percent of their income for retirement áá below the recommended 15 percent.