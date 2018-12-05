Clear

Bike Race Moving to Northfield

The founder made the decision after a conversation in Spring Valley

Posted: Wed Dec 05 16:55:05 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 16:55:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Bike Race Moving to Northfield

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

popular bike race is moving out of southeastern minnesota. when this ice melts... bikers hit these gravel roads. the almanzo 100 is held in spring valley every year and has been since 2010. before that á rochester hosted it beginning in 2007. but this may á it's moving again. after conversations with the city of spring valley á the founder is deciding to move the race to northfield. the questions were short. i felt that they were unnecessary which is a feeling that i had and as a customer in a sense i chose to look elsewhere. the city of spring valley gave us this statement about the race's move saying á in part á spring valley would like to continue to host the almanzo and the response to the inquiry was never meant to be cold or curt as chris felt but was a simple reply to an inquiry about the use of a facility.
