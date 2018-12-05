Clear

Wednesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Wednesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Posted: Wed Dec 05 16:52:39 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 16:52:39 PST 2018
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Wednesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

by now, most of us have seen bits and pieces of the sunshine across the area á some more than others. unfortunate to say, clouds will continue building back in coming into the evening and overnight hours. winds will shift as a cold front passes overhead and a northwesterly flow will return. this will assist in dropping our temperatures for both thursday and friday and bring back a slight chance for light snow (mainly north of iá90). the coldest air will be here thursday overnight and into early friday morning á lows will drop below zero with wind chills pushing significantly lower. sunshine will dominate the end of the week, into the weekend, and the beginning of the next work week. temperatures will then begin to rebound starting saturday, jumping back into the low 30s by tuesday. tonight: mostly cloudy/light snow chance lows: near 10. winds: north northwest at 5 to 15 mph. gusts up to 20 mph. thursday: gradual clearing. highs: middle teens. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: mostly clear/very cold/ low wind teens in a world cultures class in charles city are learning about a lost art...
Mason City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 14°
A passing cold front tonight will cool us way down to end the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Bike Race Moving to Northfield

Image

Wednesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

More than $120K Raised for United Way

Image

Charles City Flash Mob

Image

Student Athlete of the Week: Jacob McBride

Image

Holiday Decorations Taken Down

Image

Gifts donated to Ronald McDonald House

Image

Park in Rochester gets a new name

Image

Teen still missing after leaving youth facility

Image

Updates to Ostrander water system

Community Events