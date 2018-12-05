Speech to Text for Wednesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

by now, most of us have seen bits and pieces of the sunshine across the area á some more than others. unfortunate to say, clouds will continue building back in coming into the evening and overnight hours. winds will shift as a cold front passes overhead and a northwesterly flow will return. this will assist in dropping our temperatures for both thursday and friday and bring back a slight chance for light snow (mainly north of iá90). the coldest air will be here thursday overnight and into early friday morning á lows will drop below zero with wind chills pushing significantly lower. sunshine will dominate the end of the week, into the weekend, and the beginning of the next work week. temperatures will then begin to rebound starting saturday, jumping back into the low 30s by tuesday. tonight: mostly cloudy/light snow chance lows: near 10. winds: north northwest at 5 to 15 mph. gusts up to 20 mph. thursday: gradual clearing. highs: middle teens. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: mostly clear/very cold/