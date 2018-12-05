Speech to Text for More than $120K Raised for United Way

time of giving... and employees at a local meat plant are doing just that. quality pork processors raised over $120áthousand dollars for united way of mower county. that money will go to their programs á focused on education... income... health... and basic needs. qápáp has roughly 13á hundred employees... and just under a thousand of them contributed to the fundraiser.xxx the employees of the company have pledged over half a million dollars in four years. and that just to me shows they care. they care about their neighbors and friends and just care about people in need from young children all the way to the elderly. united way currently funds 56 programs through 25 partner agencies.///