Speech to Text for Charles City Flash Mob

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

take a look. nats of nats of dancing.. ends with a scream today they performed the "haka" dance á as a flash mob. the new zealand dance is used to intimidate opponents at a soccer game. this past month the class perfected their dance moves á as they explored the a