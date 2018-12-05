Speech to Text for Student Athlete of the Week: Jacob McBride

every wednesday we highlight a local athlete who excels in sports as well as the classroom. this week's student athlete of the week has the drive and determination to become a state champion. káiámát news 3 sports kaleb gillock has the story.xxx jacob would be a perfect example of, uh, in junior high not a bad wrestler, not the greatest one of our group. i'm sure he'd admit to that but, uh, he's just kind of attracted himself into getting things done and listening to what coaches were saying. with all of the blood á sweat á and tears newman catholic senior jacob mcbride has shed in the sport of wrestling á it has paid off as he enters the season among the state's top wrestlers. i got ranked third á definitely hoping for first place. i'm definitely expecting to go do really well. i got, um, knocked out of semifinals last year and i mean, i'm going to go do my hardest. i'm going to do every year. but this year he faces a new challenge. looks like he's moving up a weight class this year to 132 uh it'll be a very competitive weight class. however á he has a secret weapon to help him train á his father is one of the assistant coaches. it's really nice, we get to butt heads all the time and definitely it's kind of a rivalry thing i definitely want to beat him really soon here, we'll see how it goes. with the stress of performing well on the mat á mcbride admits he's taking a lighter approach to school. just hanging out having fun á it's my senior year. keeping my grades up but i'm not not stressing out. as far as his college plans are concerned á mcbride has it narrowed down to northern iowa and wartburg planning to make his decision at the end of the year. i think i'm gonna, like, after the season just determine what i want to at the time and i'm just kind of looking at definitely both for what i want to be when i grow up. if you'd like to nominate a studentá athlete of the week á go to káiá in