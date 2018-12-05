Speech to Text for Holiday Decorations Taken Down

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

magical time of the year... and a mason city business owner in the spirit of the holidays is being asked to take down a decoration meant to give onlookers a good chuckle. it comes after police say they're receving a lot of calls... on scene today káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning why police say this prank (may have went too far. just to get laughs you know i'm kind of a prankster. joe paulsen, owner of kleen sweep construction in mason cityáá is adding holiday flair to his business... with (this.. decoration. oh it really looks like someone is hanging from the gutter.you know the ladder is just far away that it looks like he can't reach it you know all i need know is to get the legs moving. he got the idea after seeing another elaborate display from austin texas... replicating this popular scene from national lampoon's christmas vacation. while paulsen is no clark griswold... he (did made the dummy to look like himself and posted the picture to facebook and after a few hours he had over 200 hundred commentsáá... the best part á people's reactions.. caught on his cameras. they come up i can always see the relief on their face thought it was fake. the clever attention grabber... meant to entertain passerbys... i'm right on the highway you know 10,000 people are going to see it i thought it be funny. is also catching the attention of local police. last night i got a call from the pd that says you never get a lot of calls on that we take it down and i told him no i think it's fun it's funny. paulsen put up a sign saying the decoration is fake... but the calls to police kept coming in. it ties up our dispatch at ties of our officers going up there to check it out let me know it's fake it's just a dummy i mean it can cause a whole lot of problems. so he took down the dummy and tossed it in the trash. he says he never meant to stir up trouble with the prank. i wish and i went to her take it down because it was still fun to see people pull up one of them did stop and see the sign in and look up and say i had to look on their faces cause i watch on the camera they come up i can always see the relief on their face thought it was fake. lt stearns says paulsen legally didn't have to take the decoration down, but they a welláknown park in rochester is getting a new name...