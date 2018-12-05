Speech to Text for Gifts donated to Ronald McDonald House

givejoy.bmp local moms are teaming up to help make sure families at the rochester ronald mcdonald house have a merry christmas. k-i-m-t news 3's annalise johnson stopped by to see what they are doing to spread holiday cheer.xxx give joy ronald mcdonald house-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:"give joy" to ronald mcdonald house rochester, mn rochester area moms and the rochester minnesota moms blog are helping others "give joy" today through a toy drive... when people drive up to the ronald mcdonald house - the moms are coming outside to pick up the donation and move it inside for them - making it easier to spread some holiday cheer. these gifts will help stock the snowflake room. give joy ronald mcdonald house-mpkgll-3 beginning next week - this room - referred to as the snowflake room - will be filled from floor to ceiling with toys for families to come in and pick out presents for their family for the holiday season. give joy ronald mcdonald house-mpkgll-4 "the stress of the holidays is high for normal families and when you add on top of that a sick child, then just having to care for them, the stress of that, being away from home, being able to have a little bit of normalcy during the holidays, giving gifts, receiving gifts, just takes so much stress away. give joy ronald mcdonald house-mpkgll-5 in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. /