Gifts donated to Ronald McDonald House

The toy drive was hosted by the Rochester Minnesota Moms Blog.

Posted: Wed Dec 05 15:38:44 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 15:38:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Gifts donated to Ronald McDonald House

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

givejoy.bmp local moms are teaming up to help make sure families at the rochester ronald mcdonald house have a merry christmas. k-i-m-t news 3's annalise johnson stopped by to see what they are doing to spread holiday cheer.xxx give joy ronald mcdonald house-mpkgll-1 lowerthird2line:"give joy" to ronald mcdonald house rochester, mn rochester area moms and the rochester minnesota moms blog are helping others "give joy" today through a toy drive... when people drive up to the ronald mcdonald house - the moms are coming outside to pick up the donation and move it inside for them - making it easier to spread some holiday cheer. these gifts will help stock the snowflake room. give joy ronald mcdonald house-mpkgll-3 beginning next week - this room - referred to as the snowflake room - will be filled from floor to ceiling with toys for families to come in and pick out presents for their family for the holiday season. give joy ronald mcdonald house-mpkgll-4 "the stress of the holidays is high for normal families and when you add on top of that a sick child, then just having to care for them, the stress of that, being away from home, being able to have a little bit of normalcy during the holidays, giving gifts, receiving gifts, just takes so much stress away. give joy ronald mcdonald house-mpkgll-5 in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. /
A passing cold front tonight will cool us way down to end the week.
Community Events