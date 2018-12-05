Clear

Park in Rochester gets a new name

East Park will now be known as Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Posted: Wed Dec 05 15:37:16 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 15:37:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Park in Rochester gets a new name

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester landmark is getting a new name - after an influential civil rights activist. renaming park in honor of mlk-vo-1 lowerthird2line:local park getting a new name rochester, mn this park - currently known as east park - will now be known as martin luther king junior park. donavan bailey is a part of the m-l-k community action group - which presented to the park board on why the name should be changed. bailey says the group felt that the park is an important gathering place for minority youth in rochester. last night - the park board approved the name.xxx renaming park in honor of mlk-sot-1 lowerthird2line:donavan bailey mlk community action group we all do better when we all do better. its about the total community. obviously we want the positive identity of dr. martin luther king to really inspire people. it is symbolic but hopefully that can be a encouragement to everybody that comes here to the park. the park will be dedicated in january for martin luther king junior day - and a new sign will be revealed sometime this coming spring. /
