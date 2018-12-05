Speech to Text for Teen still missing after leaving youth facility

first tonight - we want to get you an update on those missing teenagers. we told you about the most recent case just this week - after a girl went missing from a youth facility in austin. missing austin teen update-vo-1 lowerthird2line:search for missing teen austin, mn investigators in austin posted 100 of these posters around the area... looking for gracie schlomann. authorities say the 16-year-old left from gerard academy in austin last week. there's a wooded area near the youth facility... but investigators say they know she made it out after seeing the teen on surveillance footage from a gas station.xxx missing austin teen update-sot-1 lowerthird2line:brian krueger austin police chief and whether she befriended someone out there, or hitch hiked, obviously we don't know. and obviously we are concerned and hopefully we can get a tip or information to lead to her whereabouts here soon. austin police chief brian krueger says scholmann is not from the area. he says that is a factor investigators are considering as they work to find her. / ots:missing teen