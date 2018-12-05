Clear

Updates to Ostrander water system

The city is getting funding help from the government

Posted: Wed Dec 05 14:46:45 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 14:46:45 PST 2018
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

thanks sara. we use it everyday...for drinking...bathin g...cleaning...yo u name it. but it's easy to take water for granted. now...funding from u-s department of agriculture is helping one rural community in our area fix their outdated water system. kimt news three's calyn thompson explains.xxx updating water system-llminipkg-1 updating water system-llminipkg-2 ostrander has been malvin ogroske's home for nearly 70 years... and he's aware of the water issues. updating water system-llminipkg-3 didn't have a lot of water pressure and at the end of the street it was smelly and you couldn't wash your clothes and stuff in it or shower, so it needed to be replaced. updating water system-llminipkg-4 it's something the city's been working on... and now has some financial help from the u-s department of agriculture. updating water system-llminipkg-5 the city tells me the money will help pay for a new water and sewer system on interior streets like this one. updating water system-llminipkg-6 plus - a new water tower to replace this one. that's phase 2. phase 1 is already underway with well management. reporting in ostrander, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / ostrander city officials say crews will begin working on phase two of the project in the spring. / toys for tots-grx-2 you have the chance
