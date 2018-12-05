Clear

Pet of the Week

Meet Blitzen from the Mason City Stray Animal Shelter.

Posted: Wed Dec 05 14:45:34 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 14:45:34 PST 2018
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Pet of the Week

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'm now joined by sybil soukup from the humane society of north iowa. who do you have with you today? pet of the week-live-2 today we are featuring a pet in need from the humane society of north iowa located in mason city. the humane society of north iowa has lots of cats and dogs looking for forever homes. to find out more information about this pet or others that are available for adoption, please call the shelter at: 641- 423-6241 or visit them online: www.hsni.org. thank you sybil. / mn pet tori-vo-1 mn pet tori-vo-2 and we'd also like to introduce you to
A passing cold front tonight will cool us way down to end the week.
