Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

A mix of sun and clouds for today with cold temps sticking around.

Posted: Wed Dec 05 09:38:43 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 05 09:41:42 PST 2018
3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((clouds ept the temperatures from moving too much, but when they are gone the temperatures will drop. you can expect dome sun to return for today. more sun will be in ia where mn will see more clouds through the day. there will be a chance for a dusting overnight as a cold front passes through. this will lead to a a colder end to the week. thursday and friday will bring highs only into the teens. friday morning will have a chance of dipping below zero. the bone chilling cold will slowly move out. highs will be back into the 20's for the weekend with more sun. temperatures will rebound for the start of next week. today: partly cloudy. highs: middle 20s. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: increasing clouds/mostly cloudy. lows: near 10. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. thursday: partly sunny. highs: middle thanks jon.
Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 11°
A chilly afternoon with some sun returning.
