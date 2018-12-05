Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((clouds ept the temperatures from moving too much, but when they are gone the temperatures will drop. you can expect dome sun to return for today. more sun will be in ia where mn will see more clouds through the day. there will be a chance for a dusting overnight as a cold front passes through. this will lead to a a colder end to the week. thursday and friday will bring highs only into the teens. friday morning will have a chance of dipping below zero. the bone chilling cold will slowly move out. highs will be back into the 20's for the weekend with more sun. temperatures will rebound for the start of next week. today: partly cloudy. highs: middle 20s. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: increasing clouds/mostly cloudy. lows: near 10. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. thursday: partly sunny. highs: middle thanks jon.