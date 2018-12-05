Speech to Text for CALEB LINES WINS $100K

who would have though that throwing as many footballs into a barrel as you can in 30 seconds could help pay for college? doctor pepper dreamed it á and one former studentá athlete is living it.xxx meet wartburg college freshman caleb lines á a native of nashua and former husky studentá athlete. this past saturday he won a huge scholarship. i actually found out about the uh application for the dr. pepper scholarship from my teacher in high school á mrs. turner á and she told me that i might as well apply for it like why not? it's a chance. after submitting the application and a oneáminute video explaining how the scholarship would change his life á he found out he had been chosen to compete á but it was a contest to get to the finals. the friday before the championship game there was a preliminary throw round and it was exactly like the final round and the top two scorers moved on to the final round. caleb was one of the two finalists that advanced to indianapolis á the site of the 20á18 big 10 football championship á with the chance to win a 100áthousand dollar scholarship. the key to winning? i had to throw as many footballs into a giant doctor pepper can as possible in 30 seconds. the former basketball player took more of a basketball approach than football. i didn't pass it like a football i passed it in a chest pass chest pass motion. which paid off á literally á as he canned not one á not two á but nine footballs in 30 seconds to win the scholarship. honestly i don't even remember the actual competition at all. i remembered what happened before and i remember what happened after but i don't in studio 3 á