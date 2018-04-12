Speech to Text for 12-04-18 BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS

north iowa. the lake mills band helping keep the atmosphere alive tonight. second quarter á brad capesius down the lane and dishes to angelo winkel for the easy deuce. then lake mills starts a run as chett helming knocks down the three. capesius to the rack with the hop and the layáin. despite a grerat start á lake mills gets outscored 31á 11 in the fourth for a 64 to 52 garrigan win. the student section was heavily involved tonight at gáhá v. fourth quarter á rachel leerar drives baseline to put the eagle up four with less than a minute to go. cardinalsfire back with chloe frank's three. but kids don't forget á free throws still win basketball games á leerar gets fouled with four seconds left she goes to the charity stripe and converts both free throws to seal the win. west hancock wins on the road 56 to