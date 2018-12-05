Speech to Text for Mabel hog lot latest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the continuing coverage we have continuing coverage... fillmore county got another update on a proposed and embattled hog lot tonight.. there has been no shortage of obstacles to the notion of a five thousand hog facility in mabel.. on july 3rd... citizens and farmers bussed to saint paul á to share their concerns with state lawmakers. later that month á the owner of the property filed a lawsuit against newburg township... slowing the progress. at the end of august á the township's board of supervisors passed a 1áyear moratorium on animal lots holding more than 5áhundred animals... pausing the project for at least a year. now the next step tonight... the minnesota pácás is sharing its findings after researching the environmental impact of the massive pig parcel. kimt news 3's isabella basco has those a tense standoff as residents of mabel faced the farmer proposing a massive fillmore county hog farm. 5000 hogs though? "most people in this room have had ample chance to speak, al has not. i think it's only fair you let him finish... " (cries/outburs ts) the minnesota pollution control agency went through its findings, concluding the big pig parcel poses no danger to the surrounding community. "there is no evidence of sinkhole development." but nearby residents cried foul including hog farmer dayna burtness. burtness collected signatures, calling for an environmental impact statement and an end to the project. "i specifically am worried about consolidation in the hog industry and i want se minnesota to be a place for family farms, not corporate ag that's controlling everything and polluting everything." but al hein áá the farmer proposing the facility maintains he and the mpca have gone through the necessary steps to ensure the farm will be a good neighbor. "they wouldn't have taken us this project this far and given us this degree of confidence had they not had faith in this process. people in minnesota need to understand they work for you and they don't put your interests in second place." hein says water quality is every bit as important to him as it is to residents of mabel. "come out to the farm, sit across the table and i could explain how comprehensive the process was." burtness, though, isn't buying any stock in hein's claims. "it's not a good fit for our community. this is not something we want here." the mpca commissioner will decide whether an envionmental impact study is necessary by year's end. in mable, isabella basco... if you thought today was cold... you're in for a rude awakening. for how low temperatures