Foster Family Closet

continuing coverage just two weeks ago we told you about the students at rochester lutheran school filling backpacks for foster children. here's a look at all of the work they were putting in to pack over 35 backpacks to donate to the olmsted county foster care closet. now kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is taking a deeper look into where exactly these backpacks full of love are going. and what goes into this sort of project. brooke./// katie... the olsmted county foster care closet actually runs out of two rochester resident's homes... and now that all of these backpacks are packed á they're patiently waiting under the tree before going to families in need. but the closet does more than just packing backpacks.xxx "they put toothbrushes, toothpaste floss." alicia ober started the olmsted county foster care closet 4 years ago. "because i learned that there was no foster care closets around at all so i wanted to be able to open something up that would allow foster families and adoptive families come and get items that they needed that were coming into foster care." being a foster parent or a foster child isn't for the faint of heart. alicia knows that first hand. "growing up as a foster child i had one of the worst experiences like i got taken out of school when i was placed in foster care so i went with absolutely nothing at all." all of the donations now fairly flooding the closet have touched her heart and required a call for backup. "i met alicia when we took a foster sibling group, she was able to help us get set up with swings... we got twin babies so she was able to get us set up with swings and diapers and things like that." when alicia told amy she needed helpá amy was all in. both women know the worthwhile task of raising a foster child truly takes a village. "you're more concerned about the child and their wellá being at the moment and pouring some nurturing into them so its really not your first priority to think of you know oh i should go shop for new shoes and new this and that! you're just wanting to take them in and help them emotionally." fueled by a village's love and run through a facebook page, the foster care closet now thrives in the rochester homes of amy and alicia. "this is what's going to make our next generation so if we have a generation that sees an outpouring of love and giving then we can have a better chance of a better society the olmsted county foster care closet is always accepting donations and they post anonymously what foster parents need... i will have a link to the foster care closet and a direct email to amy where you can reach under this story on kimt dot com. they'll also be having a toy drive next weekend with toys for tots.////