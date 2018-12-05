Speech to Text for Proposed funding for Rochester Park

rochester residents could soon be getting more options to explore the outdoors á all year long. the greater minnesota regional parks and trails commission is recommending lawmakers give more than 1á million dollars to develop the west portion of one of the newest parks in rochester á gamehaven. it's considered largely undeveloped á so the money would add ammenities to attract more visitiors all year round... like cross country ski trails... disc golf and prairie restoration. one mountain biker out on the trails today told kimt why he's excited about the potential enhancements and what he would like to see improved.xxx "you'll get a little bit more people out here you know to be a little more packed. maybe in the winter time they'll pack it better for the mountain bikers." approval for the funding is anticipated to take place at the beginning of next year.