Clear

Proposed funding for Rochester Park

Gamehaven may become more accessible all year round.

Posted: Tue Dec 04 20:47:13 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 20:47:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Proposed funding for Rochester Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester residents could soon be getting more options to explore the outdoors á all year long. the greater minnesota regional parks and trails commission is recommending lawmakers give more than 1á million dollars to develop the west portion of one of the newest parks in rochester á gamehaven. it's considered largely undeveloped á so the money would add ammenities to attract more visitiors all year round... like cross country ski trails... disc golf and prairie restoration. one mountain biker out on the trails today told kimt why he's excited about the potential enhancements and what he would like to see improved.xxx "you'll get a little bit more people out here you know to be a little more packed. maybe in the winter time they'll pack it better for the mountain bikers." approval for the funding is anticipated to take place at the beginning of next year./// coming up in sports á the rochester
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
Scattered flurries and cloudy skies for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

CALEB LINES WINS $100K

Image

HONKERS CHANGE OWNERS

Image

12-04-18 BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS

Image

Mabel hog lot latest

Image

Foster Family Closet

Image

Proposed funding for Rochester Park

Image

Indoor air quality project

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Dunken

Image

Kavars take the stand

Community Events