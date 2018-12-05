Speech to Text for Indoor air quality project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the rochester public school board approved the bids and proposals for the bamber valley indoor air quality project. this decision comes after the board approved a 10á year maintenence plan in 20á17... including the indoor air quality project to be completed this coming summer. the expected total of the project is about 11 point 5 million dollars which will cover the replacement of boilers á dehumidificatai on equipment á a new secure entrance, and more. funding for the project will come from the general obligation facility maintenence a solemn procession continues at the uás capitol tonight á where former president george herbert walker bush lies in state for the second day in a row. he will be transported to the washington national cathedral for funeral services tomorrow... which the president is declaring a national day. uás financial markets will be closed... the uás supreme court is postponing their arguments... and the internal revenue service announced they'll be giving taxpayers an extra day to file and pay any taxes due tomorrow./// and you might notice