Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

we'll continue to feel the chill coming into the evening hours which will only help keep the clouds and the potential for scattered flurries through the night. the light snow will not accumulate to anything, but will help keep untreated roadways and sidewalks on the slicker side. lows will be falling back into the teens for the overnight with partially clearing skies set to bring us a little sunshine come wednesday. although the onslaught of cold air continues the spots of sunshine will help warm us into the middle 20s for wednesday. we're tracking an approaching cold front from the north will will not only bring us more dry air but some very cold temperatures as well. we'll have sunshine but highs will only top off in the teens for both thursday and friday, and lows falling below zero á some of the coldest air of the season thus far. sunshine and cold will continue for the weekend. tonight: scattered flurries/mostl y cloudy. lows: middle teens. winds: southwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: partly sunny. highs: middle 20s. winds: west southwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night: increasing winter weather is here and that means sports teams will have to head inside. today á we got a look at a dome being