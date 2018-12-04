Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Dunken

helping her students be great both in and outside of the classroom. kimt news three's calyn thompson introduces us to this week's golden apple award winner.xxx ((golden apple stinger(( a lot of the time, teachers don't realize the impact they're making on students until later in life. but today, that all changed for one byron high school teacher. let's go meet this week's golden apple award winner. "for the court is now sitting, god save the united states and this honorable court." role playing court cases is one way tara dunken teaches her students about the realá world. her passion for teaching came after watching the movie "schindler's list." "my mission i guess from there on was that i need to teach kids and other people about things that were happening in our world that they just didn't know about." "thanks for leaving a lifelong impact on your students, mrs. dunken, everyone. golden apple award. (cheers( "congratulatio ns." "thank you." it's not so much the lessons that connect mrs. dunken to her students... but the relationships she builds. she's pretty outgoing and nice and easy to talk to. she's easy to understand you if you have like a close relationship with her. macy akervik is the student who nominated her... a testament to the teaching mentality she brings to the dozens of faces she sees each day. "kids don't always remember what you teach them of math or science or english but if you can have those connections with them and talk to them about life or what's going on, that's what truly matters." reporting in byron, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// congratulatio ns to mrs. dunken. if you want to nominate your teacher, head to kimt dot com and click on "golden