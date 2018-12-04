Clear

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Dunken

We recognize a teacher going above and beyond in this classroom. This week's award recipient is a Byron teacher.

Posted: Tue Dec 04 16:43:00 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 16:43:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Dunken

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

helping her students be great both in and outside of the classroom. kimt news three's calyn thompson introduces us to this week's golden apple award winner.xxx ((golden apple stinger(( a lot of the time, teachers don't realize the impact they're making on students until later in life. but today, that all changed for one byron high school teacher. let's go meet this week's golden apple award winner. "for the court is now sitting, god save the united states and this honorable court." role playing court cases is one way tara dunken teaches her students about the realá world. her passion for teaching came after watching the movie "schindler's list." "my mission i guess from there on was that i need to teach kids and other people about things that were happening in our world that they just didn't know about." "thanks for leaving a lifelong impact on your students, mrs. dunken, everyone. golden apple award. (cheers( "congratulatio ns." "thank you." it's not so much the lessons that connect mrs. dunken to her students... but the relationships she builds. she's pretty outgoing and nice and easy to talk to. she's easy to understand you if you have like a close relationship with her. macy akervik is the student who nominated her... a testament to the teaching mentality she brings to the dozens of faces she sees each day. "kids don't always remember what you teach them of math or science or english but if you can have those connections with them and talk to them about life or what's going on, that's what truly matters." reporting in byron, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// congratulatio ns to mrs. dunken. if you want to nominate your teacher, head to kimt dot com and click on "golden
Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Albert Lea
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Rochester
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Scattered flurries and cloudy skies for tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Dunken

Image

Kavars take the stand

Image

Holocaust survivor shares his story with students

Image

Dome goes up to keep athletes warm this winter

Image

Emergency training exercise takes place in Freeborn County

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Local foods magazine launches

Image

Troy Monahan

Image

Renewable energy property ordinance vote

Community Events