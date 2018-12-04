Speech to Text for Kavars take the stand

we begin with continuing coverage of a case that's garnered national attention. barb kavars is in worth county court trying to get some of her cats and dogs back after the aásápácáa and deputies seized nearly 150 dogs from her property in manly. yesterday á a deputy and veteranarian took the stand á testifying about the conditions the dogs were living in... with no access to clean water and describing kennels covered in feces. kimt news three's brian tabick was back in court today as kavars explained how she felt about the dogs' health conditions. he joins us now from the newsroom with the details á katie we are learning a lot about the history of white fire kennel today á as well as how kavars describes the living conditions of these dogs and their health.xxx we're in worth county today in the matter of barbra j kavars vs the state. while our cameras were allowed in the courtroom, the court granted the defense to not allow us to shoot video of kavar's testimony. she explained today she started breeding part time in 1998. we had our first puppies back in oct of 99. kavars explained she was uásádáa licensed until an inspector told her she didn't need a license because of the way she sold. i sold direct to the new owners. kavars went ont to say she started breeding full time in 20á10 after being layed off work and in 2014 her husband became ill. he was healthy and going fine until january 20á14 he was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor. she says she looked for help in down sizing as her husband did a lot of the heavy labor around the operation but. the places i called said they would not take like uhm like shelters or rescues said they would not take dogs from breeders. since 20á14 she says she knew she needed help and in 2018 she contacted the humane society of north iowa to help start taking dogs. i took dogs the next week. the humane society of north iowa contacted the worth county sheriff's office in marchááthey testfied yesterday that the dogs were without water and that kavars told the deputy she doesn't water them everyday in the winter. we walked around the dogs kennels and he asked me how often i watered the dogs and i said at least once a day. despite a foresnsic veteranarian with the aásápá cáa inespecting all of the dogs including the 9 she wants returned and finding them to be in poor health, kavars disagrees. they were fed once a day they were given sufficient amounts of time from the dogs were in there. one of those dogs she is requesting be returned is pregnant. <does the pregnancy change whether the dogs should be returned to you? no.> kavars says she would be capable of taking care of the new puppies as well as the 9 dogs the judge is also making a decision that he nine dogs and four cats be moved to an affiliate facility of the aásápácáa so the employees can return home. kavars will also be allowed to see those animals before they are moved. live in the mason city newsroom brian tabick káiá mát news three./// thank you brian. the judge is expected to make a decision