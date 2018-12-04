Clear

Holocaust survivor shares his story with students

Manny Gabler says enjoys speaking to students about his family's experience during the Holocaust because it keeps history alive.

Posted: Tue Dec 04 16:07:34 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 16:07:35 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Holocaust survivor shares his story with students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minnesota man who survived the holocaust is speaking to students in our area... sharing his story - and bearing witness to the horrors that happened to the millions of people who were killed.xxx holocaust survivor-vo-1 holocaust survivor-sotvo-4 i feel very good about doing that... because i give them some words that they couldn't speak manny gabler was a young boy when his family escaped nazi germany. they escaped to shanghai - china - as refugees - and lived in a jewish ghetto. here you can see albert lea high school students looking through his families papers... such as birth certificates and school grades - which are treasures now to manny but were dangerous for his father to carry at the time. he shared how his family was eventually able to travel by boat to the united states and became citizens. now 80 years old - manny hopes his story will make an impression on young people.xxx holocaust survivor-sot-1 lowerthird2line:manny gabler holocaust survivor maybe understand that there doesn't have to be bigotry in the world and if somebody says there was no holocaust, like the iranians you know, they can be the storytellers and say i saw a guy that was one gabler also spoke at southwest middle school this afternoon. for the first time at the school - 7th graders can take an elective course called "holocaust studies." / the nation
