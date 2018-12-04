Clear

Dome goes up to keep athletes warm this winter

The dome went up over the Wescott Sports Complex in Austin.

Posted: Tue Dec 04 16:03:06 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 16:03:07 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Dome goes up to keep athletes warm this winter

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

wescott sports dome-stngr-2 the snowy grounds and colder temps means many local sports teams will have to move their games inside. domes are a good place for them to play... but they don't go up overnight. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us the work that goes into putting up the dome at wescott sports complex in austin.xxx wescott sports dome-mpkgll-1 wescott sports dome-mpkgll-3 calyn: when the snow comes down, this dome has to go up. and i'm learning one of the biggest challenges in doing so is the weather. lowerthird2line:dome installation at wescott sports complex austin, mn nat: drill drills... nat: slam wood planks... and warm gloves are just a few things workers need for this job. nat: and there's one there for us. this is the first time duke lake has put up a dome. nat: you know once you keep moving and stuff you actually break quite a nice sweat. it's a job that takes several people to move pieces of tarp... in order to give this stand-alone door something for people to walk into. wescott sports dome-mpkgll-4 it gets to be this cold and it can be hard for something like this to go up. wescott sports dome-mpkgll-5 right now, there's a few inches of snow underneath the fabric here at the dome, on the field. so the weather's always tough. and if it was real windy today that would be another factor too. reporting in austin, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / organizers hope to have the dome up by the end of this week. then it's a waiting game for the snow to melt inside before it can be used. / a
KIMT Eye in the sky

