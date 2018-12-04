Speech to Text for Emergency training exercise takes place in Freeborn County

top threat identified for freeborn county... and when a community-wide emergency happens - we trust first responders and other community agencies will work quickly to keep us safe. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live in the rochester studio to tells us how freeborn county agencies are working to improve their railroad emergency plans.xxx holocaust survivor-lintro-2 raquel - here you can see there are about 100 different people from freeborn county and surrounding areas at this "back on track" tabletop exercise representative s from local government - to emergency response agencies - to public schools participated.xxx hazmat table top exercise-pkg-1 hazmat table top exercise-pkg-7 nat: four tables at the albert lea national guard armory represent the communities of alden - albert lea - clark's grove - and glenville - freeborn county communities where train tracks are found. they're discussing how to collectively respond to a derailed train. hazmat table top exercise-pkg-2 "a great way to do this in a low stress environment here today so that when the real thing happens or if the real thing happens, we're ready to respond and prepare for it." hazmat table top exercise-pkg-8 two years ago - sheriff kurt freitag and hazmat table top exercise-pkg-6 other freeborn county first responders aided steele county when train cars jumped tracks in ellendale. the area had to be evacuated because highly flammable liquified petroleum gas was leaking from one of the cars. hazmat table top exercise-pkg-9 "it's always... you know, you go into assessment mode right away." taking what they've learned from past emergencies - this "back on track" tabletop exercise is a chance to work through plans before an emergency strikes. hazmat table top exercise-pkg-3 "we all get to talk together to find out what we can do individually and what we can do collectively to better protect the public." hazmat table top exercise-pkg-10 in the exercise - with each round - they're given more information about the train derailment... such as learning that the train spilled ethanol and is now on fire and leaking gas. having the opportunity to improve emergency plans as a united force - local government, e- m-s, and other key players will leave this room more prepared to serve the community if tragedy strikes. lowerthird2line:joe kelly dir. of homeland security and emergency management, mn dps "if you don't know what you're going to do, if you haven't thought about it ahead of time, if you haven't practiced it, if you don't know what that is, you're going to make stuff up and when we make stuff up is when we make mistakes." / holocaust survivor-ltag-2 this exercise was originally created on a state-wide level last year - but was modified to specifically fit freeborn county. live in the rochester studio annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. although the exercise was focused in freeborn county - emergency management personnel from other counties including worth county and fillmore county took part. / it's a sure