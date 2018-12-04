Clear

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Cold and cloudy with some flurries. Colder temps for the end of the week.

Posted: Tue Dec 04 05:12:10 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 04 05:12:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Rivas

team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((the cold air is still settling into the upper midwest. that is causing for the clouds to linger as well. today will be in the low 20's with mostly cloudy skies. there will be a chance for some flurries with no snow accumulations. we will stay cloudy overnight as lows dip into the teens. the clouds will slowly clear as we get into wednesday allowing for partly cloudy skies. a cold front will pass over the area wednesday night which will also bring a chance for a dusting of snow. temperatures will drop to the teens for highs on thursday and friday. friday morning will bring back temperatures below zero. we will stay cold for this upcoming weekend with highs in the low 20's and lows in the single digits. today: mostly cloudy/a few flurries. highs: lower 20s. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: middle teens. winds: west at 3 to 6 mph. wednesday: thanks jon.
Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 13°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 9°
We will stay cloudy with a few flurries possible today.
Community Events