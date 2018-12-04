Clear

Local foods magazine launches

Local foods magazine launches

Posted: Mon Dec 03 21:21:04 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 21:21:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Local foods magazine launches

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight at the half barrel bar and restaurant in rochester á people gathered over food and drinks to celebrate the launch of the feast local foods magazine. looking ahead... this is the fifth year of the local foods festival... it's set to take place from november 30th to december first. there will be businesses from minnesota á iowa á and wisconsin on hand... to sample and sell their food and beverages. kimt is sponsoring the event.///
Mason City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Cloudy skies stay strong alongside chilly temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local foods magazine launches

Image

Troy Monahan

Image

Renewable energy property ordinance vote

Image

Rural health speaker

Image

The latest on a bus crash in North Iowa

Image

Menorah lighting

Image

Living Life with a Disability

Image

Woman accused of running a "puppy mill" makes court appearance

Image

Search for Missing Teen

Image

Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events