Speech to Text for Local foods magazine launches

tonight at the half barrel bar and restaurant in rochester á people gathered over food and drinks to celebrate the launch of the feast local foods magazine. looking ahead... this is the fifth year of the local foods festival... it's set to take place from november 30th to december first. there will be businesses from minnesota á iowa á and wisconsin on hand... to sample and sell their food and beverages. kimt is sponsoring the event.///