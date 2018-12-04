Speech to Text for Troy Monahan

one mason city wrestler had a big weekend at the keith young invitational in cedar falls and coach dusty rhoades applauds him for stepping up they way he did. troy monahan wrestles in the heavyweight division for the mohawks. as a senior á he enters the season ranked fourth in class 3áa and defeated both the 1áa and 3áa #1 wrestlers. monahan says tournamants like these require a lot of mental focus.xxx just talking to yourself and telling yourself that you're going to be fine and that every match you're going to go out and battle your best and best of your ability and you've been training for this for all year basically and