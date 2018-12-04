Speech to Text for Renewable energy property ordinance vote

it's something we've continued to cover since it was first announced in 2008 á the freeborn wind farm. the final project would look something like this. it's slated to begin construction next year in freeborn and worth counties. and today á the first reading of a new renewable energy property ordinance in worth county was passed unanimously á bringing the project one step closer. but the decision comes after a public comment period á where many actually stood up against the ordinance. on the scene kimt news 3's alex jirgens was at the meeting today á and spoke with those voicing their "i wouldn't sacrifice my farm." for two hours... residents of worth county got to have their say about the ordinance. "like other people have said, this is pretty short sighted." over 15 people took the mic to let the board of supervisors know their view á including edith haenel. "we really need good ordinances governing all kinds of energy coming into worth county." if all readings of the ordinance are passed á any unzoned properties in worth county that are qualify for and are proposed for construction would be exempt from future zoning restrictions.. as for edith... she's is worried about the potential health effects the turbines could bring á especially for those who may have disabilities. and she is asking for more time before implementing the ordinance. "we're just saying slow it down, let's invite people who have a vested interest willing to commit the time the and research to really look at the ordinances." the second reading of the ordinance will be held at next monday's meeting. in thank you alex. at the second reading and vote... the board will decide if they will do a third. supervisor merlin bartz says he's looking to propose waiving the third reading... which would mean the ordinance would be passed.///