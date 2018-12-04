Clear

Rural health speaker

Farmers deal with a lot of stress, including fluctuating prices.

Posted: Mon Dec 03 20:43:40 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 20:43:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Rural health speaker

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the people who are tasked with feeding the world can often deal with a lot of stress... including fluctuating grain prices and high rent for land. now... one man is making it his mission to speak with the many farmers across the midwest. dennis hoiberg is from australia... and traveling across the world with his presentation "resilience in the face of change." he wants farmers to know that no matter where they live á many in the industry are seeing the same challenges. his goal is to show that there is hope.xxx we all go through change, ya know. and sometimes á the technical term for resiliency is your ability to bounce back through change. when you think about it, when you're going through change you never ever want to bounce back. you want to bounce forward ya know. hoiberg is speaking again tomorrow night at 7 á at rochester community and techinical college./// women's breast cancer
