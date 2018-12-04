Speech to Text for Rural health speaker

the people who are tasked with feeding the world can often deal with a lot of stress... including fluctuating grain prices and high rent for land. now... one man is making it his mission to speak with the many farmers across the midwest. dennis hoiberg is from australia... and traveling across the world with his presentation "resilience in the face of change." he wants farmers to know that no matter where they live á many in the industry are seeing the same challenges. his goal is to show that there is hope.xxx we all go through change, ya know. and sometimes á the technical term for resiliency is your ability to bounce back through change. when you think about it, when you're going through change you never ever want to bounce back. you want to bounce forward ya know. hoiberg is speaking again tomorrow night at 7 á at rochester community and techinical college.