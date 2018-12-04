Speech to Text for The latest on a bus crash in North Iowa

tonight we're learning more about a bus crash that injured two people south of clear lake over the weekend... and that a piece of infrastructur e could have stopped it from being much worse. around 7:30 saturday night á iowa state patrol was called out to the interstate 35 and the avenue of the saints interchange near clear lake. a charter bus carrying members of the university of wisconsin la crosse men's basketball team hit a patch of ice á crossed the median á and hit some cable barriers. according to the iowa state patrol á a passenger and the driver of the bus were injured. but the clear lake fire department cites the cable barriers on the side of the road for preventing this incident from being much worse... and clear lake resident pam grill says she isn't surprised.xxx "it does help to keep people safe. and that's what it's there for." according to iowa dáoát... there are currently 330 miles worth of cable barriers installed in iowa... while in minnesota... over 600 miles of cable has