Menorah lighting

It's the second night of Hanukkah and those in Rochester are celebrating.

Posted: Mon Dec 03 20:42:14 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 20:42:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

it's the second day of hanukkah... and rochester residents are celebrating with a grand menorah lighting downtown. around 40 people showed up to the event to celebrate tonight. attendees enjoyed latkes and donuts... arts and crafts... as well as glow in the dark chanukah giveaways. rabbi greene explains what makes his celebration "what makes the event tonight special is a great way for the community to interact in a lovely presentation of inclusivity with a contingent of the jewish community being proud of their heritage and being able to share in the beauty of the holiday of hanukkah with everybody." for more information on where other to find more hannukah celebrations like this one... you can visit our website kimt dot com á and find this story under locla news./// today is international
