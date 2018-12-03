Clear

Living Life with a Disability

Posted: Mon Dec 03 18:23:14 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 18:23:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Isabella Basco

Speech to Text for Living Life with a Disability

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

empower anyone living with a disability. and rochester residents are embracing that opportunity... today hosting an event geared towards helping people understand what it's like to live with an impairment. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live in rochester at the civic theatre company.. . where the event is being held.. katie... i think one of the best ways to describe todays event... "eyeáopening". many of the people taking part say it was englightening and humbling. "we all have abilities, we all have ways of seeing things that offer insight that you might not get talking to somebody else." shelly maciujec has dealt with two brain tumors in her lifetime... leaving her using a wheelchair... and relearning basic skills. "i had to learn how to eat drink and do a lot of things with my left side that i had been doing with my right." now... macoijec is sharing her story... to people wanting to be more aware of people with disabilities. "just have an open mind and realize that everybody has abilities." participants at todays event were able to take part in a handsáon experience... giving them an opportunity to see what it is like to live life with a disability. jim langevin is the keynote speaker and has lived with amputations since he was an infant. langevin tells me he hopes people will better understand what he and millions of others have to endure every day. "unless you have a family member or friend or loved one who has lived with disability, i think it's hard to really understand it." and how we aren't so different... "there are as many talented people with disabilities as there are ableá bodied people." one of those people is macoijec who will spend the rest of her life showing others how there is magic in any situation or any stage of recovery. "there's more to life than just getting better and you can fix certain things but some things aren't meant to be fixed. you can grow in different ways." it's just one step towards celebrating the uniqueness of every individual. katie... one of the organizers tells me the events popularity is increasing... as registration was up. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco kimt news 3. thank you isabella. according to the center for disease control... about 53 milion adults living in the uás have a
Latest Video

