Speech to Text for Woman accused of running a "puppy mill" makes court appearance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lange. first... barb kavars is hoping to be reunited with 9 of her dogs and four cats after nearly 200 animals were seized from her property. she's accused of keeping nearly 160 samoyeds... in overcrowded conditions in below freezing temperatures. officials took these dogs from the breeder in midá november... and now a number of them are at midwest shelters and foster homes. kimt news three's brian tabick sat in on kavars' first court appearance. he joins us now from the newsroom with today's testimony á brian?xxx katie deputy andy grunovd says he was the first one to make contact with barb karvas, owner of white fire kennel after being notified by the humane society of north iowa. he says when he checked up on the breeder he didn't know the severity of what he was walking in to.xxx she talked about still wanting those dogs those nine dogs and maybe a couple more at least two females that she can continue to breed. deputy andy grunovd was the first to take the stand as well as the first to speak with barb kavars after being contacted by the humane society of north iowa back in march. she was concerned that some of the dogs were fighting and she wasn't able to get them seperated. deputy grunhovd says he made around ten trips back to the karvas home and the conditions never changed. he says there was a lack of water and feces and urine covering the floors of the kennels... but it wasn't until november 12th that deputy grunhovd saw the conditions in the home. it was awful in walking to the door you could smell the ammonia it was incredibly strong i want you inside but i will take your breath away. the county also called an aásápácáa forensic veternairian to the stand to explain the health affects these conditions can cause to the dogs and even humans. and that even the 13 animals kavars wants to keep are not in good condition. there's great to dental school with a fracture of the left tooth. both ears had a modern amount of brown wax it debris. and that's only two of the dogs, of the 154, pearlman says she has large concerns over the health of over 70 of them, but grunovd explains kavars only had only been contacted about the issues this year. her husband had died in june 2017 and at that point i figured he was probably there to help and she made comments throughout i just got off the phone with the judge about a half hour ago. he says the county did finish up their witness' today and the defense including kavars will take the stand tomorrow. live in the newsroom brian tabick káiá mát news three./// thank you brian. and we