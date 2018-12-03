Speech to Text for Search for Missing Teen

tonight a group effort is underway in austin to find a missing 16áyeará old girl. the rapid response search team, the old sheriffs posse on horseback, reserve austin police officers, investigators, and sheriffs are working together to locate her. chief brian krueger (kreeá ger) tells kimt they received a call on friday night from the gerrard academy that gracie schlomann ran from the facility when a worker tried to chase her when they lost track of her in the woods. gracie's father contacted the police department on sunday to tell them this was unlike her to go missing without checking in for this long... so this morning the chief decided to send out a search party around gerard, the hormel nature center, and the country club to make sure she's not in the area. xxx "when she left she was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt and black leggings she was not dressed for the weather obviously that came in on saturday this weekend was the snow storm so if she's out in the elements there is a concern." if you do have any information on where gracie may be, you are asked to call the austin police department at the number you see belowáor you can text 'tip411' to send an anonymous tip./// still