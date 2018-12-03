Speech to Text for Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

cloudy skies will be holding strong coming into the evening hours today with winds staying on the lighter side. we continue to see a chance for flurries into the evening but most of us look to remain dry. with the introduction of some dry, canadian, air, we'll begin to see the clouds parting starting by the midweek. with this clearing comes a burst of cold air with highs falling into the teens for thursday and friday. lows will be near zero thursday and friday night. warmer air returns coming into the weekend alongside plenty of sunshine á as of now, there is no snow in the forecast. the weekend will be dry and sunny, but temperatures will be very cold, especially coming into early morning saturday. highs attempt to climb nearer to 30 degrees by next monday and tuesday with a few more clouds building back in. tonight: mostly cloudy/chance for flurries. lows: middle teens. winds: west at 3 to 6 mph. tuesday: mostly cloudy. highs: lower 20s. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: mostly cloudy.