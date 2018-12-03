Clear

Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Posted: Mon Dec 03 17:05:13 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 03 17:05:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Sara Knox

Speech to Text for Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

cloudy skies will be holding strong coming into the evening hours today with winds staying on the lighter side. we continue to see a chance for flurries into the evening but most of us look to remain dry. with the introduction of some dry, canadian, air, we'll begin to see the clouds parting starting by the midweek. with this clearing comes a burst of cold air with highs falling into the teens for thursday and friday. lows will be near zero thursday and friday night. warmer air returns coming into the weekend alongside plenty of sunshine á as of now, there is no snow in the forecast. the weekend will be dry and sunny, but l be very cold, especially coming into early morning saturday. highs attempt to climb nearer to 30 degrees by next monday and tuesday with a few more clouds building back in. tonight: mostly cloudy/chance for flurries. lows: middle teens. winds: west at 3 to 6 mph. tuesday: mostly cloudy. highs: lower 20s. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: mostly and with the cloudy skies will be holding strong coming into the evening hours today with winds staying on the lighter side. we continue to see a chance for flurries into the evening but most of us look to remain dry. with the introduction of some dry, canadian, air, we'll begin to see the clouds parting starting by the midweek. with this clearing comes a burst of cold air with highs falling into the teens for thursday and friday. lows will be near zero thursday and friday night. warmer air returns coming into the weekend alongside plenty of sunshine á as of now, there is no snow in the forecast. the weekend will be dry and sunny, but temperatures will be very cold, especially coming into early morning saturday. highs attempt to climb nearer to 30 degrees by next monday and tuesday with a few more clouds building back in. tonight: mostly cloudy/chance for flurries. lows: middle teens. winds: west at 3 to 6 mph. tuesday: mostly cloudy. highs: lower 20s. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: mostly cloudy skies will be holding strong coming into the evening hours today with winds staying on the lighter side. we continue to see a chance for flurries into the evening but most of us look to remain dry. with the introduction of some dry, canadian, air, we'll begin to see the clouds parting starting by the midweek. with this clearing comes a burst of cold air with highs
Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Cloudy skies stay strong alongside chilly temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Living Life with a Disability

Image

Woman accused of running a "puppy mill" makes court appearance

Image

Search for Missing Teen

Image

Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Hormel Foundation contributes $8.4 million to Austin

Image

Dog breeder makes a court appearance

Image

My Money - Good vs. bad debt

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Delivering food in snowy weather

Image

North Iowa residents clear the weekend snowfall

Community Events