Speech to Text for Hormel Foundation contributes $8.4 million to Austin

cooperation is one of the top employers across southern minnesota. the hormel foundation - started back in 19-41 - has the goal of supporting the community of austin by giving money. today the foundation is announcing they're giving more than eight-million dollars next year. kimt news three's calyn thompson is learning just how much this contribution helps.xxx hormel grants-pkgll-1 hormel grants-pkgll-5 the y-m-c-a of austin is just one of many recipients. and i'm learning they really wouldn't be able to do what they do for the community without this money from the foundation. hormel grants-pkgll-3 nat: treadmill buying treadmills and replacing gym equipment only skims the surface of where the money goes. what you don't see are the more than 25- hundred kids - who were at school when we visited - who benefit. hormel grants-pkgll-6 sot: this ymca has more youth members than any other ymca i've ever seen. hormel grants-pkgll-7 that's because the grant money goes to the y's youth membership program. based on the family's income... a kid's membership could be as low as one-dollar to use the facility. hormel grants-pkgll-4 sot: we hope that the foundation's ability to offer these donations is in keeping with hormel grants-pkgll-8 the vision that george and jay hormel had when they set up the foundation. a vision that helps supports the many organizations in the community that support the people. sot: all of us - the school district, and the hormel institute, and riverland community college, and so many other agencies are able to make austin a better place because of the support of the foundation. reporting in austin, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / in addition to the organizations... some of the grant money goes to scholarships. /