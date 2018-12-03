Speech to Text for Dog breeder makes a court appearance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

- a woman is in court today - 3 weeks after nearly 160 dogs were seized from her home near manly. kavars set up-vo-1 kavars set up-vo-3 this video was taken as worth county deputies and members of the american society for the prevention of cruelty to animals executed a search warrant at white fire kennels on november 12th. that property is owned by barbara kavars. deputies say kavars was running a puppy mill - and had samoyed dogs of all ages living in overcrowded cages in below- freezing temperatures. kimt news 3's brian tabick was there the day the dogs were seized... and was in court this morning - as kavars worked to regain custody of 9 dogs and 4 cats. he joins us now from the newsroom... brian - what happened inside the courtroom?xxx kavars court hearing-nrintro-3 raquel i listened to testimony from four witness who all took part in the seizure. today - they explained why the dogs should not be returned to kavars.xxx kavars court hearing-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kavars petitions court for return of animals northwood, ia natural sound the first person to take the stand this morning was worth county deputy andy grunhovd. deputy grunhovd says he was made aware of the dogs' living conditions from the humane society of north iowa after it was contacted by the forest city veterinarian's office. when deputy grunhovd came to kavars house in march of this year - he said he noticed the dogs didn't have water... the kennels were coated in fecees and many of the dogs had matted fur. and when he confronted her about the lack of water.... kavars court hearing-mpkg-3 she said she didn't water them every day in the winter and that the dogs prefered to eat snow and ice. / kavars court hearing-nrtag-2 an a-s-p-c-a investigator and forensic veternarian also spoke today about what they saw as well as how the conditions can impact the health of the dogs. we will hear part of that testimony tonight on kimt news 3 at six. in the newsroom brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. we will let you know the judge's decision as soon as we learn more. / hormel