Delivering food in snowy weather

Safety is something restaurants have to take into consideration with the weather.

Posted: Sun Dec 02 20:47:40 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 02 20:47:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

because of road with the snowy weekend we had it's easy to have the mindset of ordering (in food rather than going out or cooking. jimmy john's in mason city usually sees an increase in delivery orders during snowstorms. last night was no exception á seeing 10 to 15 deliveries within a 3 hour span. however á it's been slower today after the storm. tyler gerleman is one of the managers at jimmy john's... and says there are some weather limits for drivers.xxx "if i feel it's not safe for the drivers to go out, i can pull them off the road. or if my corporate store tells me no more driving for the rest of the night i have to pull them off the road. otherwise, usually if the drivers don't want to drive, i don't let them drive unless if they feel safe." he tells us it's corporate discretion when it comes to
