North Iowa residents clear the weekend snowfall

dot com./// in mason city á residents are cleaning up from the 2 inches of snow that fell in north iowa. and we're learning there's many ways to do so. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city. alex á are you hard at work out there?xxx calyn á i've been digging out here for a little while and i'm starting to get a bit tired. all around town today á it was a pretty common sight. those with shovels... snow blowers or plows were trying to get their walkways á driveways or streets cleared from the snow. those i spoke with say while they're doing so á they're keeping in mind their health and overall wellbeing.xxx nat it's winter clean up day in mason city after the first major winter storm of the season people like kim mcvay use a shovel to clear their sidewalk. "doing it the old fashioned way today. there's only a couple inches so we figured not too bad. and she's even got a little help. "we've had where we get an ice pack on top of it, and then it's a lot more back straining i guess is what you call it." for others like randy á nat a snowblower will get the job done. nat if you have plow attached to a truck... the consistency of the snow makes it even easier to move it. "snow's just wet and heavy though. wet and heavy and... that's about it." with whatever way you choose to get rid of the snow á use safety. "knowing your limits. if you've got back problems or something like that, you don't want to be out lifting this. hire somebody that's younger and stronger or that has just a reminder for mason city residents á the city's snow removal ordinance is in effect. which means homeowners must remove the snow off their walkways within 48 hours. live in mason cityá alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. in rochester the saying goes á "when snow is here, you have 24 hours to clear."///