Speech to Text for Digging out of the snow in Southern Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minnesota are spending their sunday digging out from the first major snowstorm of the season. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with how people and the city of rochester are dealing with all this snow.xxx calyn á if you're in rochester you know just how much snow we got. take a look at this... piles of snow taller than cars. people i spoke with today are just trying to get rid of it.xxx the med city, covered in white... after getting almost 8 inches of snow on saturday... some had fun with it... others like william whitehorn shovel scraping just trying to get rid of it. you've been shoveling today? today, last night, and probably some more tonight. this is minnesnowta, part of living in the north. kyle hulberg also spending his sunday, clearing his driveway. probably for like an hour, with 10 minute breaks every half hour. the city of rochester also doing its part. on monday morning it's closing roads downtown á shown here in redá to get rid of the snow. snowblower people don't seem to mind shoveling away the first snow storm of the season. cause you get to just be off and do your own thing, just do your own thing, it's peaceful. i don't have a lot of time to go to the gym, so this is my work out. again á rochester will be closing some roads downtown in just a few hours... from midnight to 8 aám. people parked on these roads will need to move them by midnight. and we're not done tracking this snow storm just yet. i'm going to hop in storm tracker three and give you a live look at the latest road conditions in just a few minutes. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3./// thank you annalisa. we have a full list of the roads being plowed... on kimt