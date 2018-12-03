Speech to Text for Cab services stay busy in snowstorm

off the roads... but it keeps cabs drivers busy! star transportatio n owns the cab services in rochester. the company tells kimt they usually see an increase in business during snowstorms. cecilia mitchell lives in rochester and is just one of the people who called a cab this weekend... for her á a cab is worth avoiding dangerous driving conditions.xxx i was coming downtown and i knew the roads were really bad and i did not want to drive in it. i have a little car! we also reached out to rochester public transit... who tells kimt they see more people take the bus during weekends like this