Clear

Cab services stay busy in snowstorm

Many drivers stay off the road during winter weather, but cab drivers stay busy.

Posted: Sun Dec 02 20:42:31 PST 2018
Updated: Sun Dec 02 20:42:32 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Cab services stay busy in snowstorm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

off the roads... but it keeps cabs drivers busy! star transportatio n owns the cab services in rochester. the company tells kimt they usually see an increase in business during snowstorms. cecilia mitchell lives in rochester and is just one of the people who called a cab this weekend... for her á a cab is worth avoiding dangerous driving conditions.xxx i was coming downtown and i knew the roads were really bad and i did not want to drive in it. i have a little car! we also reached out to rochester public transit... who tells kimt they see more people take the bus during weekends like this
Mason City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
The snow is moving out but the cold will move in!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Delivering food in snowy weather

Image

North Iowa residents clear the weekend snowfall

Image

Digging out of the snow in Southern Minnesota

Image

Cab services stay busy in snowstorm

Image

Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Saturday Toys for Tots drive

Image

GPS Distracted Driving

Image

Prep hoop highlights and scores from Northern Iowa

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

Community Events