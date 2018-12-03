Speech to Text for Your Sunday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

across the area this afternoon, but it is still touch and go in spots where more snow fell in southern minnesota. rochester came away with near 7" of snow, albert lea near 8", austin 4.5", and clear lake/mason city near 2 to 2.5". for a look at the road conditions in southern minnesota... let's go to kimt news three's annalisa pardo á who joins us live in kimt storm tracker 3.xxx annalisa: here's what i'm seeing on the roads... road conditions depend on where you are in rochester. a lot of main roads are clear but more residential roads are still partially covered. i've seen a lot of people shoveling out today, so beware of pedestrians near the road. even though the storm is over winter driving skills are still a a good idea, since some roads have left over snow that's turning slushy on them. roads are improving across the area this afternoon, but it is still touch and go in spots where more snow fell in southern minnesota. rochester came away with near 7" of snow, albert lea near 8", austin 4.5", and clear lake/mason city near 2 to 2.5". light snow and flurries linger in spots but will move out by the late evening. winds will remain strong through tonight leading to localized blowing snow. temperatures slowly drop to 20 degrees tomorrow morning. roads should mostly improve in time for he morning commute on monday but some icy spots will definitely be a possibility so use caution. the cloud cover by and large remains overhead for monday and tuesday, keeping highs in the low to mid 20's. lows will cool to the lower teens starting monday night. partly cloudy skies on wednesday means a modest amount of sun with highs in the middle 20's but after this, arctic air moves in and with the continued snow pack, temperatures will spiral downward with highs in the middle to upper teens for thursday through saturday, lows eventually tumble to the lower single digits. we should get some decent sunshine by next weekend. tonight: light snow ends/cloudy. lows: near 20. winds: north at 10 to 20, gusting to 30 mph. monday: partly sunny. highs: mid 20's. winds: north northwest at 8 to 14 mph. monday night: mostly cloudy. lows: low teens. winds: thanks brandon./// the snow may keep many drivers