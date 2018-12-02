Clear
GPS Distracted Driving

GPS Distracted Driving

Posted: Sat Dec 01 21:49:12 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Dec 01 21:49:13 PST 2018
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

is seeing an increase in distracted driving... but it's not what you think it would be. one form of distraction we've all seen is texting and driving. but the state patrol says using cell phones as gápás is just as much of a distraction. that's because it requires taking your eyes off the road. one state trooper we spoke to suggests planning your route ahead of time in order to avoid the distraction.xxx cell phones they make things really handy now but um you know kind of scope out ahead of time á figure out where you're going um familiarize yourself with the route prior to travels um and that will help having to use a device to distract you
