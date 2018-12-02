Speech to Text for Prep hoop highlights and scores from Northern Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school basketball season is officially underway meaning tonight was the first friday for teams to see how they matchup against others. our first game of the night is one of north iowa's biggest rivalries. first quarter á avery busta zig zags his way through the lane crosses over hard and gets the bucket for the indians. but james betz won't let it happen twice as he gets the block. but busta not a guy to sleep on on defense as he pulls up from the elbow to knock down the midárange jay. forest city hands gáháv it's first loss of the year 48 to 38. it was a doubleheader with the girls in action tonight too. third quarter á ball kicked to mackayla kingland for the deep two with no trouble at all. then the feed from kelsey cook to shae dillavou who draws contact but gets the basket anyways. then cook takes advantage of the steal and she would go the distance of the floor in order to convert the layup then noelle jones does the same thing á gains control of the basketball and takes it to the rack. forest city improves to two and one with tonight's 44 to 25 win. as we continue tonight's basketball coverage á the central springs girls basketball team was looking forward to it's home opener, but had a steep task ahead with fiftháranked osage in town. the panthers hoping to prowl on the green devils tonight. first quarter á the tip is up and it goes to the green devils. then it's melanie bye who gets the steal and brings it up the floor to find rylie olson for the finish. and our north iowa playáofá theáday olson up the floor to danielle johnson for the halfácourt buzzerábeater at the end of the first quarter. osage with the dominating win 63 to 12. taking a look at some other area scores. the osage boys team wins big over central springs 68 to 27 and west hancock defeats eagle grove 73 to 26. on the girls side, north union comes away with a huge win, they clobber north iowa 75 to 24. and the west fork boys team comes away with a win over rockford 63 to 59. in studio