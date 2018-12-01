Speech to Text for Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

live wx tease á brandon your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. brandon wx much of the roads are completely covered with either a layer of ice, snow or both. travel is not advised through sunday afternoon. winter storm warnings remain in effect through noon sunday for much of the area. mitchell, howard, floyd, and fillmore counties remain under a winter weather advisory. here's jon for a look at southern rochester has seen around 2 to 3 inches of snow as of now with even some sleet mixed in. we have been seeing off and on snow and sleet since the larger band of snow this early afternoon. southern mn will still see heavy snow accumulations overnight, but the heavier snow will be holding off until after jon á i'm here live in rochester... here's what i'm seeing with the snow conditions... if you're out on the roads tonight á mndot wants to remind you to give the snow plows room to work á and slow down. as it's the rochester area's first winter storm of the area á drivers may still be adjusting to if it's a trip they don't need to make, we recommend just staying home, let the storm blow through and be good but if you do have to travel, plan ahead, it's going to take extra time mndot has a little over 100 plows out in the area. drivers are working 12 hour shifts until the storm clears up. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. now we're goint to check in with kaleb gillock. kaleb á how is it looking in north iowa?xxx hey thank you annalise á here in north iowa it is a much different story. we have seen hardly any snow hit the ground here. but earlier this morning we did have a wintry mix impact the area á causing road conditions to quickly deteriorate. i reached out to the mason city police department earlier and there has actually only been one reported accident today. road crews have been able to get out and treat the roads making them much safer to travel vas you can see traffic here at highway 65 and 18 getting along just fine. live in mason city á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3. brandon wx saturday: wintry mix (freezing rain, sleet, and snow) will linger towards areas under the advisory while the mix will transition to snow (if not there already) for areas under the warning the rest of this afternoon. tonight: snow will continue into the overnight hours, heavy to moderate at times while areas to the southeast will finally see the transition to snow once temperatures fall to freezing. very strong winds will likely blow around the snow, reducing visibility and making roads slippery through tonight and into sunday. sunday: heavy to moderate snow lingers for the morning before finally breaking up in the afternoon. winds remain strong with blowing snow still likely an issue for sunday. travel will likely be impacted into sunday night until the plows can get out. the snow will end on sunday night cold and an extended period of cloud cover will follow the snow into next week. wednesday some sun returns but temperatures remain in the middle 20's. snow chances return for thursday as temperatures plummet even more for the end of the week. tonight: snow continues (moderate to heavy)/wintry mix to snow (southeast)/bl owing snow. lows: low 30's. winds: northeast at 20 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph. sunday: moderate to heavy am snow/snow tapers pm/blowing snow. highs: mid to low 30s and falling. winds: northeast at 15 to 25 mph, thank you brandon./// it's a football rivalry we