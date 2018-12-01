Speech to Text for Prep hoops highlights and scores across Southern Minnesota

it was opening night for boys basketball in southern minnesota. century hoped to start their season on a high note against farmington. panthers home opener against the tigers, century game out of the gates hot, jack fisher drives through the lane and it lays it in through the contact then its mark leonard who finds stephen olander with has a ton of arc and bangs it home, panthers with a 7 to zero run to start the game. but the magic ran out late... tigers max baata with the three pointer here. farmington spoils century's home opener, they win 72 to 64 in overtime./// mayo looking to get back in the win column hosting red win, mia harbor gets her own rebound and puts it in, spartans though down 16 at half time. step up jumper here by sydney rahn is good, and the eagles push their lead into the second half. later it's a couple of slick passes that finds kyli nelson... she lays in the off handed layup. mayo is unable to grab their first win of the season, red wing wins this one 71 to 39./// the action continues in minnesota as the john marshall rockets girls basketball team held their home opener against faribault tonight. falcons down by double digits in the second half, this will help... abby van ryn with the three ball and faribault nudges a little closer. but jm was too much to handle, lilly meister drains the deep two from the top of the key, she's just a freshman, she went for double digits. the sharpshooting keeps coming, achol rehan nocks down another two as john marshall goes on to win big in their home opener 60 to 44./// looking at some other area scores, the albert lea girls basketball team defeats century 64 to 46. a tough loss for the byron bears on the road, they drop it 65 to 45 to caledoina. to round out some of the minnesota teams, stewartville falls 86 to 63 to st. charles and doverá eyota loses by 25 to lake city, 69 to 44.